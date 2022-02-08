Nagaon Police Firing: Govt Directs DGP To Suspend SI Pradip Baniya

The state government on Tuesday directed the Director General of Police to suspended Sub Inspector (SI) Pradip Baniya at once in connection to the case of firing on former student leader Kirti Kamal Bora in Nagaon district of Assam.

The one-man inquiry commission probing the matter, headed by Additional Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Barthakur, recommended the suspension of SI Baniya.

Based on the recommendations, the state home department directed the DGP to immediately suspend the SI and transfer all members of the Anti-Narcotic Squad out of Nagaon, excluding the Superintendent of Police.

The government accepted the enquiry report submitted by the enquiry commission on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The one-man-inquiry commission was set up on January 23 by the state government to probe into the matter of police firing on the former student leader at Kacholukhowa Tiniali in Nagaon. Kirti Kamal Bora, who was at the receiving end of the firing, sustained injuries in the incident.

The statement said that based on the recommendations of the committee, the state Home and Political Department directed the DGP to take a slew of measures regarding the firing.

The DGP was directed to take steps to disband the present form of Anti Narcotic Squad constituted by Nagaon SP forthwith, it added.

The government further directed that the two cases be transferred to the CID based on the FIR filed by ABSI Pradip Bania and Nilkamal Bora.

The DGP was further asked to conduct a departmental enquiry headed by a senior police officer into the role of each police officer involved in the incident.

Moreover, the DGP was also asked to ensure the safety and security of witnesses in the case.

The statement said that the police authority was further directed to create awareness among the public against drug abuse and to ensure action as per law on all drug-related cases.

The DGP is also directed to communicate action taken report to the Home & Political Department at the earliest, it added.