Nagaon Police Firing: Lurinjyoti Gogoi Visits Victim At GMCH, Students Protest In Nagaon

Large scale protests were organised by students in Nagaon on Sunday where the students called out the actions of Nagaon Police following yesterday’s incident where a student leader was shot by the police.

Nagaon Police had allegedly shot at student leader Kirti Kamal Bora, who was left injured, for no fault of his.

Meanwhile, Nagaon SP Anand Mishra said that the police had acted in retaliation as Bora had attacked the police first. Bora was also suspected to be involved in dealing drugs by the police.

Protesting in front of Nagaon College, students condemned SP Anand Mishra and called out the Nagaon Police for alleged brutality.

Meanwhile, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi today visited the injured Bora at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Speaking to the media, he strongly condemned the actions of Nagaon Police and alleged that such cases of police firing had increased recently.

He said, “Police attacked an innocent person. The state of affairs in Nagaon is in complete chaos. We have been protesting the chief minister’s model from the beginning.”

Stating that such hushed attacks used to happen during the time of Prafulla Mahanta, Gogoi said that now under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, open killings take place.

The AGP President said, “The attack on Kirti Kamal was entirely pre planned. This was an attempt to silence the protesting voices in the state. Leaders of student organizations are being targeted by the government”.

Calling for justice for the victim and punishment for those culpable, he said, “The state is witnessing Police Raj and Jungle Raj. These are not good signs for the people”.

“I have personally asked the superintendent to ensure that treatment is not denied to the victim”, he added.