Nagaon Police Firing: Students Union Demands Arrest of SI Pradip Baniya

The Nagaon College Students’ Union continued its protest on Monday against police firing to student leader Kirti Kamal Bora. Kirti Kamal Bora was the General Secretary of Nagaon College.

The agitating students demanded to arrest SI Pradip Baniya and to suspend Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra.

The Nagaon unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also staged a protest against the police firing to Kirti Kamal. The AASU leaders staged protest in front of the district office by observing a sit-in demonstration programme.

The AASU also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

It may be mentioned that Kirti Kamal Bora, a former student leader, alleged by low enforcers to be a drug peddler, was injured in police firing in Nagaon on Saturday. The opposition claimed it an effect of the prevailing ‘jungle raj’ and claiming that the present situation is worse than that during the ‘secret killings’ of the 1990s even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ordered a probe into the incident.

The chief minister said that Additional Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur has been entrusted with conducting an inquiry and will submit a report within 7 days.