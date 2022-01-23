Nagaon: Student Leader Shot By Police, Locals Cry Foul, SP Anand Mishra To Personally Handle Case

Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Mishra said that student leader Kirti Kamal Bora, who was shot at by the Nagaon Police on Saturday, had attacked the police during an anti-drug operation.

Kirti Kamal Bora, a student leader was shot at last night by the police allegedly without any ‘valid reason’ after an argument. The Kachalukhua resident was injured in the firing.

Following the incident, the Nagaon SP said that he would investigate the matter himself.

Addressing the media, SP Anand Mishra said that the injured Bora was suspected to have been involved in drug dealing and the police had been sent in civil dress to look into the matter.

He said that Bora attacked the personnel when he recognized them as police officials. “In retaliation, the police team had to fire on the person to stop fatal injuries on the policemen. One of the police personnel is now in a severe condition”, he said.

“We are investigating the matter and further looking into all the aspects in the case. The parents may sometimes be in denial but we need to look at all aspects. Maybe he had started drug dealing newly”, Mishra added.

Speaking after the incident, Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi demanded the suspension of Nagaon SP Anand Mishra. He said that the incident has brought the real face of police to the people of Assam.

He said, “This incident has finally brought the real face of the police to the people of the state. We have been condemning and opposing the encounters that the police were engaged in for a long time.”

He added, “Accused persons being shot at any time by the police is a wrong step and this was increasing day by day only because a few people chose to support the encounters”.

However, speaking after the incident, Kirti Kamal Bora said that the police tried to fame him.

He said that while returning home, he witnessed the policemen thrashing someone when he stopped to enquire what was going on. The police, he alleged, verbally abused him and when he protested, he was dragged from his bike and assaulted.

He was then allegedly shot on his leg. He said, “After I was shot, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest and killed me”.

Meanwhile, the family members have demanded justice for him. Enraged locals in the area also alleged a rise in fake encounters and said that this seemed to be a pre planned shooting.