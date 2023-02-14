Anti-Encroachment Drive In Assam's Nagaon; Heavy Security Deployed

A large number of security forces have been deployed in Assam’s Sonitpur and Nagaon districts ahead of the launch of an eviction drive to clear 1900 hectares of land from illegal encroachment in the Char-Chapori area under Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary.

In a bid to avoid any untoward incident during the drive, over 2000 security personnel including paramilitary, home guards, CRPF, and Assam police have been deployed in the area.

According to reports, the anti-encroachment drive will continue till Thursday, starting today.

50 Excavators and 30 tractors have been deployed in the Char-Chapori areas near the Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary for the eviction drive.

According to the district administration of Sonitpur and Nagaon, a large number of government lands have been illegally occupied by encroachers in the area and the administration had already issued notices to them to vacate the lands one month ago.

Around 11000 we living on the encroached land illegally, but most of them have already left after the eviction notice was given a month ago.

More than 1900 hectares of land around near the Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary has been encroached by 2500 houses, mosques and illegal school buildings.

Earlier last month, a massive eviction drive to clear around 500 hectares of forest land in the Pabho reserve forest was launched.

Heavy security was deployed in the area and the district administration used excavators and tractors for the operation.

(With Inputs from ANI)