Assam: 4 Traffickers Detained In Nagaon, Suspected Heroin Seized

In yet another incident of crackdown on drug trafficking, four notorious drug smugglers were apprehended in an operation carried out by Soolong Police in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday.
The police nabbed the traffickers from Dalapani area of Soolong in Kaliabor, while they were preparing to smuggle the drugs.
The arrested traffickers were identified as Manoj Tamang of Dhekiajuli, Prakash Roy of Chariduar, James Chikom of Arunachal Pradesh’s South Kameng, and Abdul Shahid of no.1 Barghuli of Kaliabor.
During the operation, the police intercepted a Hyundai Verna car in which the four suspects were carrying the drugs.
As per reports, the police seized 28 containers of suspected heroine from the traffickers. In addition, a sum of Rs 12,800 (twelve thousand eight hundred) was also recovered from the alleged traffickers.
The Verna car seized by the police did not carry a number plate, officials informed, adding that they also seized a TVS scooty bearing a number plate AS-12AF-1524 from their possession during the operation.
The Soolong police are investigating the matter to unearth other facts in connection to the incident.
In a similar incident on July 16, three notorious drugs traffickers were arrested in Baksa district of Assam.
The arrested traffickers were identified as Saddam Hussain, Ajijul Rahman and Riyajul Ali.
In the operation, the police seized 1.021 gram of drug from the alleged traffickers.
Moreover, 11 containers filled with illicit drugs, two syringes and two cell phones were also confiscated from their possession.