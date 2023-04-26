Assam: Man Held For Attempting To Bribe Crime Branch Officer

A cattle smuggler was arrested while attempting to bribe a police officer in Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday.

Sources said that the smuggler allegedly tried to bribe an officer of the Crime Branch for the release of a truck that was seized for its involvement in cattle smuggling.

However, undeterred by greed, the honest police officer instead arrested him and took him under custody for questioning.

The arrested cattle smuggler, identified as Gulzar Hussain, is a resident of Kawaimari village in the district. He is currently being kept at Samuguri police station.

A case under relevant sections has been registered against him, police said.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier last month, the chief engineer of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been arrested for demanding and accepting bribe.

A team of officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell trapped red-handed and arrested the chief engineer identified as Indrajit Bora.

Bora was arrested while he was accepting Rs 4,000 from the complainant for releasing his security deposit.

Officials of the anti-corruption cell later conducted massive search operations at the residence of Indrajit Bora post his arrest. A huge amount of cash was also recovered from Bora’s residence.