Assam Gramin Vikas Bank's Branch In-Charge Trapped Accepting Bribe Inside Car

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Assam trapped Aftab Hussain, Branch In-charge, Assam Gramin Vikas Bank, Dhing Branch in Nagaon District for accepting demanded bribe in his car, at Dhing, for sanctioning loans to Self Help Groups.
However, upon seeing the trap team, he fled in his car injuring two of the officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption.
He was later apprehended with the help of Nagaon police and the tainted bribe money was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.
The injured officials were identified as DSP Ratan Das and Inspector Tapan Talukdar.
Earlier, a complaint was received by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti Corruption, Assam, alleging that Aftab Hussain had demanded Rs. 9,500 as a bribe from the complainant.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the Directorate to take necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.
Accordingly, a trap was laid on Thursday by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam near the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Dhing Branch.
In this connection, a case was registered in ACB Police Station on 08/02/2024 vide Case No. 16/2024, under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).
Finding sufficient evidence against the public servant, he has been arrested in connection with the above-mentioned case. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway