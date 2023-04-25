Assam: Huge Cache Of Life-Saving Drugs Being Sold Illegally Seized In Nagaon

Huge quantities of live saving drugs being sold illegally was seized in an operation conducted in Assam’s Nagaon on Monday.

As per initial reports, the operation was carried out by the Nagaon district drugs inspector at Doomdoomia market in Batadrawa in the Nagaon district of Assam.

The operation was carried out against selling of drugs illegally outside of regulatory policy, officials informed.

According to information received, the drugs were being sold at the Doomdoomia weekly and bi-weekly markets.

Based on allegations of discrepancy from the locals, the operation was carried out yesterday when officials seized huge quantities of drugs being sold illegally.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the trader who was involved in the illegal selling of the drugs managed to escape during the operation.

A case has been lodged under relevant sections and further investigation into the matter will proceed as per the law, mentioned officials.

It may be noted that on April 20, Assam police seized a massive quantity of drugs worth Rs 3 crore in Karbi Anglong district. Two smugglers were arrested in connection to the seizure.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team of Karbi Anglong police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday evening jointly set up a Naka checking at the Lahorijan area near Bokajan and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS-11DC-4350’.

"On being thorough search of the vehicle, the police team recovered a total of 45 soap cases containing 529.36 grams of heroin. The heroin packets were hidden inside the spare tyre of the vehicle. We have arrested two persons from Manipur. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 3 crore," said John Das, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan.

The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Th Boby (21 years old) and Pusham Abdul Hasim (26 years old).

Earlier this month, the police seized large quantities of contraband drugs and apprehended one lady in two separate operations in Karimganj and Guwahati.