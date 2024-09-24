Assam: Muslim Woman Converts to Hinduism at Nagaon Satra

A young Muslim woman from Assam embraced Hindu Sanatan Dharma on Monday at the Sri Sri Jakhalabandha Satra in Nagaon, marking a significant spiritual transition.
The ceremony, held under the spiritual guidance of Satradhikar Jugal Chandra Dev Goswami, followed traditional Hindu rituals, including prayers and archana.
The woman has been identified as Regina Begum, an Engineering student. She hails from Rangia and had expressed a desire to convert to Hinduism. According to Satradhikar Goswami, she reached out to him seeking guidance for her conversion.
"I have been facilitating such transitions for many years. So far, I’ve initiated over 1,100 boys and girls into Hinduism,” he said.
Recalling the sequence of events, Satradhikar Goswami mentioned an initial plan to meet the woman in Guwahati for the ceremony. However, due to unforeseen challenges during their journey, which he described as attempts by certain individuals to interfere, they decided to change plans.
"The ecosystem of the Muslim community is quite strong, and word got out that we were coming. We encountered difficulties en route, but quick thinking helped us avoid any serious confrontation," Goswami explained.
The woman, undeterred, decided to travel to the satra for the rituals instead. "She too faced challenges on her way but was determined to complete the conversion," he added.
He added that, before the formal conversion could take place, legal formalities were completed, including the filing of an affidavit. Once the paperwork was processed, the woman’s conversion was officiated, and a certificate was issued to validate her transition to Hinduism.
The conversion ceremony was conducted in accordance with the teachings of Mahapurush Sri Sri Damodar Dev Guru, upholding the traditions of Sanatan Dharma.