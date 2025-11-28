ASSAM: Nagaon Administration Prepares for Major Eviction in Lutumari Reserve Forest

The Nagaon district administration, police administration, and Forest Department have joined hands to evict encroachers from the Lutumari reserved forest area under Kampur revenue circle.

Tomorrow, eviction will begin in the Lutumari forest area, targeting 5,962 bighas of land illegally occupied.

Approximately 1,700 residential structures are slated for removal. While many encroachers have voluntarily vacated government and forest land after receiving official notices, a section of people continues to reside on the land, prompting the administration to prepare for a full-scale eviction.

Following repeated announcements by Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma that illegal occupants will not be spared, eviction drives have been ongoing across the state.

The Nagaon administration has set up four camps to oversee the operation and has sent prior notices to encroachers to vacate the land voluntarily within the stipulated time.

Authorities emphasize that if the land is not vacated willingly, eviction will proceed to reclaim government and forest land.

The district administration is fully prepared to enforce the eviction and restore the illegally occupied 5,962 bighas of land.

