Assam: Nagaon Police Bust Fake Gold Smuggling Bid, Arrest 3

As many as three people were taken into custody on charges of smuggling gold in Assam’s Nagaon and several gold items were confiscated from their possession, police informed on Thursday.

As per reports, policemen from the Nagaon Sadar Police Station caught the offenders red-handed while trying to smuggle the gold into Nagaon from Lakhimpur district in Assam. During the operation, officials seized several items of gold including a Christ statue.

According to the Nagaon Police, the confiscated items included two bars in the shape of boats and two biscuits apart from the Jesus Christ statue.

However, upon thorough inspection, it came to the fore that the items were indeed not real gold and were only fake. Nagaon Police suspect that the culprits had planned to sell the knock-off gold items in the markets, looting people of their hard earned money.

The identities of the three detained individuals were revealed by Nagaon Police to be Saddam Hussain, Anarul Islam and Riyzaul Haque.

Moreover, following their detention it also came to the fore that their names were already in the police records for similar crimes in the past, informed Nagaon Police.

Meanwhile, Nagaon Police has ensured that an investigation into the matter has been initiated and further legal action will be taken according to the law. Those detained are undergoing interrogation to reveal further about a possible larger fake gold smuggling nexus, officials added.

Earlier on March 5, a massive consignment of narcotics was seized during a late-night raid in Assam’s Nagaon district, officials informed. According to Nagaon Police, the anti-narcotics raid was carried out based on specific inputs of a possible smuggling bid. During the raid a total of 18.27 kilograms of morphine was seized.

As per reports, a team of Nagaon Police intercepted a sedan car at Jakhalabandha. While searching the vehicle, police came across the morphine consignment which was seized.

Moreover, police arrested two people, including the driver of the car in connection with the massive drug bust. Nagaon Police officials mentioned that they estimate the entire seizure to be worth around Rs 9.13 crores.