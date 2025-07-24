Assam Police Recreate Crime Scene in Namrata Engtipi Murder Case

The Namrata Engtipi murder case has taken a dramatic turn, as Nagaon Police on Thursday recreated the crime scene in the presence of a judicial magistrate, following the confession of the prime accused Saddam Hussain. The case, which initially involved a shocking case of mistaken identity, has drawn widespread public attention and led to mounting protests in Karbi Anglong and Nagaon.

On June 16, the body of an unidentified woman was recovered near a Shiva temple in Diphlu village, under Nagaon district. Suspecting rape and murder, local residents immediately alerted the police and demanded a proper investigation. The body was soon identified by a family from Raha as that of their missing daughter, Pinky Das. The body was handed over and cremated accordingly.

However, within 24 hours, a major twist unfolded. Nagaon Police located Pinky Das alive in a rented house in Guwahati, living with a youth from Bihar. With the real Pinky Das found safe, the question arose—whose body was cremated?

Faced with this puzzling development, Nagaon Police collected missing person reports from across districts. Nearly a month later, a family from Karbi Anglong came forward and, after reviewing photos and videos of the deceased, confirmed the woman was their daughter, 22-year-old Namrata Engtipi .

Further investigation revealed that Namrata had gone missing on June 15, after she left for Diphu. CCTV and phone records placed her near Borghat Bypass in Nagaon. Based on technical surveillance and questioning of several vehicle drivers in the area, police arrested Saddam Hussain, a driver from Morongial. During interrogation, Saddam reportedly confessed to strangling Namrata to death.

In a crucial procedural step, police took Saddam to the crime site for a reconstruction of the events under the supervision of a magistrate. According to officials, the exercise will help strengthen the case forensically and legally.

“This is a sensitive and serious case. We’re ensuring every procedure is followed meticulously. The crime scene recreation was conducted in the presence of the magistrate as part of our investigation,” said the Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon Sadar Police Station.

Meanwhile, the case has triggered widespread protests in Karbi Anglong and Nagaon. Several local organizations have staged demonstrations at Nagaon College Chariali, demanding the death penalty for Saddam Hussain. Protesters also blamed police lapses for the initial misidentification of the body, which led to the wrong family performing the cremation.

“We demand justice for Namrata. This is not just a murder but a failure of the system,” shouted one protester. Protesters have called for accountability, and accused the authorities of negligence in properly verifying the body’s identity.

As of now, Saddam Hussain remains in police custody. Investigators say a chargesheet will be filed soon, and they are confident the case will stand in court with strong evidence.

Namrata Engtipi ’s family continues to mourn the loss, while calling for swift and exemplary punishment for the accused.

