Assam Police Seize Mobile Phone of Dhing MLA Aminul Islam in Sedition Probe

Assam’s Dhing MLA, Aminul Islam, was arrested by Nagaon Police today following a series of controversial remarks that have sparked widespread outrage.

The arrest was made in connection with his comments regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, which Islam controversially referred to as a “government conspiracy” implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

His statements, which also questioned the transparency of investigations into the 2019 Pulwama attack, were deemed anti-national and led to an FIR being lodged against him at Dispur Police Station by the Hindu Raksha Dal.

In a press conference on Thursday, Nagaon District Police Superintendent confirmed that a case has been filed under several sections, including sedition, for Islam’s inflammatory comments (Case No. 347/25, under sections 152/196/197(i)/113(i)/352/353 BNS). The police also seized the legislator’s mobile phone as part of their investigation. Islam is set to be presented in court tomorrow.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the remarks, linking them to attempts to divert attention from Pakistan’s involvement in terrorist activities. He also warned that any form of support for Pakistan, whether direct or indirect, would not be tolerated and would result in legal action.

The arrest of the AIUDF leader has drawn significant political condemnation, with public outrage mounting over the perceived divisiveness of his comments. CM Sarma expressed confidence that the judiciary would take the necessary steps to address the issue.

