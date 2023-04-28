Assam Shocker: Teenagers Humiliated, Tonsured and Paraded On Street For Stealing

The incident was reported from Goria Kawoimari area in Juria town on Friday morning.

According to information, the two teenagers were allegedly caught stealing by locals at around 12 am yesterday night and were kept captive until today morning.

They were allegedly tortured during captivity with their heads partly shaved, black ink smeared on their faces, and also garlanded with sandals and tin boxes.

Visuals show the duo being paraded publicly in the area with the mob surrounding and humiliating them as they walk.

Local police did not arrive at the scene at the filing of this report. More details awaited.

In another incident earlier today, a young woman was brutally beaten up by a group of young men at Dumuni Ghat near Baksa.

The victim, a resident of Kajiamati village in Baksa, was subjected to physical assault for reasons that have not yet come to light. The video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media, with graphic images and videos of the young girl being thrashed by the group.