Assam: Couple Killed After Being Hit by Cattle-Laden Vehicle in Raha

A couple was killed after being hit by a cattle-laden vehicle while the rustlers were trying to escape from locals after stealing cattle from a house in Raha under Assam’s Nagaon district on Wednesday night.
The incident was reported at Khalihamari area in Raha when the rustlers stole cattle from a house and tried to escape from the locals who witnessed them rustling. While fleeing from the area, they were at such a high speed that couldn’t take control over the vehicle before hitting the couple on the road.
The car, unable to control the vehicle, fell into a ditch nearby the road hitting the duo and later, the locals recovered the body of the husband under the car while the wife was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, however, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Although the rustlers tried to escape from the scene after hitting the duo, the locals found two of them hiding in the jungle and handed over them to the police.
Meanwhile, another two other rustlers are still on the run and efforts are on to nab them.