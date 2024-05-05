Cylinder Blast Claims Lives of Two Assam Labourers in Odisha

In a tragic incident, two labourers from Assam lost their lives due to injuries sustained in a cylinder blast at a prominent TMT rods and bars manufacturer in Odisha. The blast occurred at the terminal where rods were being melted.
The deceased have been identified as Deben Baglary from Kathiatali in Nagaon and Babul Das from Naipam in Nagaon.
Reports indicate that the blast resulted in injuries to 10 others, with four individuals in critical condition. Sadly, the two victims from Assam succumbed to their injuries. Allegations of negligence on the part of the company have surfaced, especially considering previous similar incidents at the site.
Meanwhile, the families of the deceased have departed for Assam with the bodies of the two workers, mourning the tragic loss.