Dreaded Criminal Nabbed During Late-Night Op In Assam; Pistol, Live Rounds Seized

Assam police on Tuesday night apprehended a dreaded criminal along with arms at Rupohihat under Nagaon district.

The arrested individual, identified as Abul Basar, was involved in several criminal and anti-social activities in the area.

Basar was arrested during a late-night operation carried out by the police at Krishnapur area of the sub division.

Upon frisking, the police recovered a handgun along with two live rounds from his possession. It is suspected that he may have used the gun for various crimes that he had committed in the past.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the arrestee.

An investigation to unearth further linkages is on.

Earlier last month, Bongaigaon Police apprehended one person from West Bengal for his alleged involvement in a huge cybercrime racket.

The accused has been identified as Ghulam Murtaza.

According to the police, they received specific inputs of the cyber criminal heading towards the New Bongaigaon Railway Station. After conducting thorough search operations, the police managed to trap Murtaza at the railway station.

Speaking about the arrest, a top official of the Bongaigaon Police said, “We received various reports about a huge cyber racket in Bongaigaon’s Abhayapuri area. Based on this, we conducted search operations at the New Bongaigaon Railway Station and apprehended a man named Ghulam Murtaza. He is a resident of West Bengal’s Malda. We recovered 21 ATM cards of various banks and cash Rs 2,500 from his possession. We have also seized his mobile phone.”

“Our aim is to end the suppliers first. This will automatically end the demand for cyber criminals. We have already identified the supplier involved in the huge racket. We are positive that the accused will be arrested soon. We have launched extensive investigations in regard to this,” the police further said.