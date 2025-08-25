Encroachers Demolish Own Homes Ahead of Nagaon Eviction Drive

Ahead of a large-scale eviction drive scheduled for August 27, encroachers in Nagaon have begun demolishing their own homes and shops, reportedly to avoid confrontation with authorities. The eviction notice, issued by the district administration, targets illegal settlements on government land in Batadrava and Alitangani mouzas, including grazing reserves and designated market areas.

Advertisment

The district administration has already deployed a strong police contingent to the affected sites, conducting flag marches to ensure preparedness for the impending operation. Alarmed by the official bulldozers, some encroachers have taken matters into their own hands, destroying their own structures before the administration could intervene.

Despite this, a segment of encroachers continues to occupy government land, refusing to vacate voluntarily. The eviction drive will target plots in Batadrava and Alitangani mouzas, including government grazing reserves at Bali Satra, market areas, and other designated lands.

Officials note that the voluntary retreat of many occupants has cleared the path for a smoother, obstruction-free operation, paving the way for the restoration of government property. Authorities remain firm that the final eviction on August 27 will be conducted strictly in accordance with the notice, ensuring that illegal settlements are removed.