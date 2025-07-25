Eviction Notice Issued to Clear Encroached Grazing Land in Assam’s Samaguri

Following the recent eviction drive in Golaghat's Uriamghat, the Assam government is reportedly set to launch a similar operation in the Samaguri area of Nagaon district, where several plots of government land have reportedly been encroached upon.

The Samaguri Revenue Circle Officer issued an official eviction notice on Friday, directing the immediate vacation of encroached land in Belguri Kachari village, under the Khatowal mouza.

According to the notice, the encroachment involves multiple government “grazing reserve” lands, specifically survey dag no. 3, along with dag numbers 528, 506, 505, and 604. These lands are recorded as government grazing reserves and have been allegedly occupied without legal permission. The notice also stated that the encroached lands are currently being used for agricultural purposes by local residents.

The notification warns that if the encroachers fail to vacate the land voluntarily even after receiving the notice, eviction will be carried out as per government procedure.

This move is part of the state’s larger push to reclaim government land and prevent further illegal encroachments, especially on grazing reserves and protected areas. Similar drives have been witnessed across multiple districts in recent months, often sparking local resistance and political backlash.