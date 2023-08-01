Japanese Encephalitis Claims Life of Minor in Assam’s Rupahihat

Vector-borne disease Japanese Encephalitis (JE) has claimed the life of an 11-year-old boy in Assam’s Rupahihat on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Taibur Islam who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagaon when he breathed his last at the hospital.
Last month, one child died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) while several others were infected with the virus in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.
JE is a viral brain infection that spreads through mosquito bites. The virus, found in pigs and birds, is passed to mosquitoes when they bite infected animals. There is no cure for the disease. Treatment is focused on relieving severe clinical signs and supporting the patient to overcome the infection.
Meanwhile, the state government has released the following instructions to prevent ourselves from getting infected with the disease:
Do not let water accumulate in and around your home
Run smoke across the house
Wear full-sleeved topwear or full-covered clothes to avoid mosquito bite
Use mosquito net, mosquito repellent creams, liquid vapouriser, etc