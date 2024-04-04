Lok Sabha Polls: AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam Files Nomination From Nagaon

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Aminul Islam has officially entered the race for the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat in Assam, submitting his nomination papers amidst the presence of AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal and party MLAs.
Expressing confidence, Islam boldly stated, "I will win with a margin of 3 lakh votes. I believe that I will be able to defeat the BJP with a margin of at least 3 lakh votes. The main fight in the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat will be between AIUDF and BJP. Congress is not in the position and their security will be seized. There is no existence of Congress here Criticizing Congress, Islam alleged a covert alliance with BJP to undermine AIUDF's chances in Nagaon.”
In a parallel assertion, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal affirmed the party's prospects in Nagaon, highlighting widespread support despite the Ramadan month.
"Despite the Ramadan month, thousands of people have come out to support AIUDF and It shows that our candidate has already won and Aminul Islam will reach the parliament. Our fight will be with BJP, not with Congress. Both the candidates of the BJP and Congress are actually BJP candidates."
Assam gears up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in three stages, slated for April 19, April 26, and May 7, with nearly 96.8 crore eligible voters across over 12 lakh polling stations. The electoral process, spanning seven phases starting April 19, culminates in vote counting on June 4.