Assam: Man Runs Vehicle Over Locals After Minor Fight, 9 Injured

In a shocking incident, at least nine people sustained injuries after a four-wheeler car driven by a man ran over them in Juria under Assam’s Nagaon district, reports emerged on Monday.
The incident was reported in Batamari village in Juria where a man, identified as Moinul, ran over his car over the locals after engaging in a minor fight.
In the incident, at least nine people sustained injuries of which seven were shifted to Nagaon Hospital in critical condition for advanced treatment while the other two are currently undergoing treatment at Dagaon Primary Health Centre.
The police after receiving information of the incident rushed to the spot and apprehended Moinul.
Moinul said, “I drove my car in 1st gear after the locals broke my windshield. I was clueless of the people who came under my vehicle.”