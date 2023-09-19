Nagaon Police Apprehend Four Scammers During Late Night Op; 497 SIM Cards Seized

The Assam police have been ramping up its action against the threat of cyber crime in recent times. On Monday night, Nagaon police apprehended four alleged cyber criminals and seized a large number of objectionable items from their possession.
A team of Nagaon police conducted an operation on Monday night based on credible information about cyber crime activity at Kachua. During the operation, the police seized 11 mobile phones, 497 SIM cards, and two power banks, besides arresting the four alleged cyber criminals.
The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Rahman, Faizul Haque, Umar Farooq, and Saddam Hussain.
Sources said that the four arrestees procured One-time passwords (OTP) from unsuspecting victims and siphoned lakhs of rupees from their bank accounts.
Further investigation is on.
Earlier yesterday, Dhubri police nabbed three notorious cyber criminals from Guwahati Airport after a complaint of fraud was filed against them by an individual.
As per reports, the trio had gained access to the bank account of the victim unlawfully and used his money to book flight tickets from one place to another.
The victim person, identified as Shubham Prasad, had filed an FIR with Dhubri Police bearing case number 376/23, based on which the officials immediately launched an investigation and a search for the culprits.
The search for the criminal trio led the police to understand that they will be present at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Borjhar, after which, a team was sent to nab them.
The police team was able to successfully detain the three members of what the police suspect is a larger gang of cyber criminals. They were identified by the officials as Sandip Parik and Ibne Alam Khan, residents of Assam's Dhekiajuli, and Amarjit Modak, of Udalguri.