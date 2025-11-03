Nagaon: Traditional Seeds Outperform KVK Supplies, Farmers Demand Action

Farmers in Nagaon district are facing the harsh realities of agriculture in Assam, where despite changes in government and the agriculture ministry, the plight of farmers remains largely unchanged.

Many local farmers, who have been cultivating crops on 40 bighas of land using traditional seeds, now face the grim prospect of crop failure.

A local farmer highlighted the stark difference between Black lentils seeds provided by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nagaon and traditional seeds preserved and passed down through generations.

Holding two saplings in his hands, he showed that the saplings grown from KVK seeds in his right hand were growing slowly, while those from the home-grown seeds in his left hand were thriving.

The visual comparison clearly illustrates the superior performance of traditional varieties over the KVK-supplied seeds.

When farmers approached the KVK office to report the issue, they were sent away.

A farmer stated, “The seeds provided by the Agriculture Department do not bring any profit to the farmers. They have not grown as well as our traditional seeds. Today, I went to submit a memorandum to the KVK regarding this issue, but they refused to accept it. The way they treat farmers is unacceptable, and I want Minister Atul Borato look into this matter and ensure proper accountability.”

He further added, “The stated moto of KVK is ‘empower farmers, enhance productivity, and contribute to rural development while ensuring long-term agricultural growth in India.’ But in reality, our traditional seeds have grown better than the seeds supplied by KVK. So where is this help for us?”

Also Read: Over 5 Million Farmers Take Equity in FPOs, Boosting Collective Farming