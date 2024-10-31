Over Rs 1 Lakh Seized In Assam's Samaguri Ahead Of Bypolls

In a significant operation, Samaguri police in Assam's Nagaon district seized a substantial amount of cash amounting to Rs 1,11,800 on Thursday, believed to have been brought in violation of election regulations. The operation was conducted in response to suspected illegal financial activities ahead of the upcoming by-elections.
The cash was found in a vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 GB 2663, which was intercepted during routine checks. Authorities suspect that the money was intended for distribution to influence voters, raising serious concerns about electoral integrity.
Police officials have confirmed that the matter is under investigation, and efforts are underway to trace the source of the funds and any individuals involved in this illicit transaction. Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.
Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India officially announced that by-elections for five Assembly seats in Assam will take place on November 13, with the results expected on November 23. The constituencies involved are Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri.
These five Assembly seats became vacant earlier this year after several MLAs transitioned to parliamentary roles following the Lok Sabha elections. This included two MLAs from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including a cabinet minister, along with one each from alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL), as well as one from the opposition Congress.
In the recent elections, BJP’s Parimal Suklabaidya, representing the Dholai Assembly segment, and Ranjit Dutta from Behali, successfully contested for the Cachar and Tezpur Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Additionally, veteran AGP leader Phani Bhushan Choudhury, a longstanding figure in the Bongaigaon constituency since 1985, won the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, UPPL's Joyanta Basumatary, the former MLA from Sidli, also made headlines by securing the Kokrajhar seat.