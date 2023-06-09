Assam: Raha Lat Mandal Arrested on Bribery Charges

A team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Lat Mandal in Raha under Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday under bribery charges.
The Lat Mandal has been identified as Dilip Roy who was caught red-handed while accepting demanded bribe money, sources said.
Roy was accepting demanded money amounting to Rs. 5,000 at Raha Revenue Circle Office when the anti-corruption cell arrested him.
It has come to the fore that the accused had demanded Rs. 25,000 from the complainant, identified as Asaruddin, for issuing land holding number and trace map work. Today, Roy was accepting the Rs. 5,000 cash as first installment for the demanded money.
Last month, a Lat Mandal was arrested on bribery charges in Assam’s Kamrup district. The arrested Lat Mandal was identified as Utpal Kemprai posted at Hajo Revenuce Circle office in Kamrup district.
According to the vigilance cell, Kemprai was caught while accepting the demanded bribe money from the complainant for processing of transfer of land.
Taking to Twitter, the office of anti-corruption cell wrote, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAMt rapped red handed Utpal Kemprai, Lot Mandal of the Hajo Revenue Circle, Dist- Kamrup, immediately after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing of transfer of land.”