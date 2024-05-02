Robbery At Nagaon PNB Branch, Thief Runs Away With Bag Full Of Cash

In an incident of robbery inside a Nagaon Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch, a man made away with a bag full of cash from two unsuspecting employees of a rice mill who had come to deposit the money. The incident took place on Thursday and the victims filed a complaint soon after.
According to one of the victims, they had come from Sarupathar village in the Kampur subdivision of Assam's Nagaon district. They worked for a rice mill called Aditya Agro Foods based in Kathiatali and had come to deposit Rs 45 lakhs cash at the PNB branch.
However, while they were waiting for their turn, a man allegedly sitting behind them took advantage of their unmindfulness and ran away with the bag full of cash.
Speaking to reporters, the victim said, "We had come from Sarupathar to deposit the money at this branch. I was told to wait so we were sitting and I had a hand on the bag. However, as time passed, I became careless. Taking advantage of this, a man sitting behind me slowly pulled the bag and the ran away with it. At first, I did not notice it, but by the time it came to my attention, the thief was already gone."
"The police are here and they said they are investigating the matter. They are checking CCTV footage in and around the bank to identify the culprit," he added.
Meanwhile, a police official said confirmed that they had received information of the theft that took place in broad daylight and that they have identified the culprit from the CCTV footage.
"The two employees of Aditya Agro Foods, a rice mill in Kathiatali had come to deposit Rs 45 lakhs cash. They said that they were waiting with the bag when the thief somehow took it and ran away. We are investigating the matter and have already accessed CCTV camera footage. We have been able to catch the face of the accused and will be looking for him," the officer said.
He further added that the police are also looking into the contents of the said bag that was lifted by the thief. "We have clearly caught the person running with the bag, however, we are yet to understand what was inside it. We are looking into it so as to verify the claims of the complainants.