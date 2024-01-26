Tension Grips Nagaon on R-Day as Youth Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Tensions rose on the morning of the 75th Republic Day in the Muslim village of Chalchali in Nagaon's Puranigudam area when a youth was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances.
According to sources, the body was discovered inside a domicile in the Niz Chalchali (Zone 1) piped water supply scheme, which is overseen by the public health engineering department.
The deceased has been identified as Shafiqur Rahman.
The family members, however, said it was a murder and accused two workers from the piped water supply scheme namely Alom and Mamun, of killing the youth. They further claimed that both Alom and Mamun were also running a drug ring in the area.
Meanwhile, Samaguri police officers and a magistrate arrived at the scene and recovered the body for postmortem.
Further investigations are underway.