Three Held With Heroin In Assam's Nagaon

In yet another haul, Assam police apprehended three drug peddlers in Nagaon and recovered a large amount of illicit heroin from their possession.

The three accused have been identified as Aklima Khatun, Mubarak Ali and Rejina Khatun.

Acting on specific information, staff of Rupahihat police station in Nagaon district conducted a search operation at a house in the Rupahi Rowmari area and recovered four soap cases containing 48.84 grams of heroin from the house.

"We launched the operation based on intelligence input and conducted a search operation at a house owned by Aklima Khatun. We also found a couple in the house. During a search, we recovered four soap cases containing 48.84 grams of heroin from the house. We have arrested them," said Sanjit Kumar Rai, Officer-in-Charge of Rupahihat police station.

A case has been registered at the Rupahihat Police Station in regards to the case.

Further investigation is underway.

Recently, three persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 6-7 crore in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

"Police seized 1.304 Kg of heroin worth Rs 6-7 crore and apprehended three persons in two separate operations in the Karbi Anglong district today," said John Das, SDPO, Bokajan.