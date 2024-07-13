Nagaon

Youth Drugged, Robbed in Assam's Nagaon

The victim was later discovered unconscious on the roadside by police, who admitted him to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.
Youth Drugged, Robbed in Assam's Nagaon
Youth Drugged, Robbed in Assam's NagaonRepresentative Image
Pratidin Time

A youth was reportedly drugged and robbed by unidentified miscreants in Juria within Assam's Nagaon district on Friday night.

According to reports, the victim had arrived in Nagaon from Lakhimpur by bus. On his way to Juria, he encountered the assailants who allegedly drugged him and stole his mobile phone and cash.

The victim was later discovered unconscious on the roadside by police, who admitted him to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

An investigation has been launched into the incident. No arrests have been made at the time of filing this report.

Youth Drugged, Robbed in Assam's Nagaon
Kokrajhar Robbery Suspect Injured in Police Firing After Attempting to Flee
Assam police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
nagaon>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/nagaon/youth-drugged-robbed-in-assams-nagaon
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com