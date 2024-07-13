Youth Drugged, Robbed in Assam's Nagaon

A youth was reportedly drugged and robbed by unidentified miscreants in Juria within Assam's Nagaon district on Friday night.
According to reports, the victim had arrived in Nagaon from Lakhimpur by bus. On his way to Juria, he encountered the assailants who allegedly drugged him and stole his mobile phone and cash.
The victim was later discovered unconscious on the roadside by police, who admitted him to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.
An investigation has been launched into the incident. No arrests have been made at the time of filing this report.