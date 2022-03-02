Nalbari Murder Case: 1 More Arrested

The Nalbari police have arrested one more accused in connection to Tulukon Baishya murder case.

The murderer has been identified as Mridul Kalita. He was arrested on Tuesday night by the Nalbari police.

Earlier two persons had been arrested in connection to the murder.

Tulukon Baishya, a resident of Balilesha in Assam’s Nalbari district was murdered on February 16.

Baishya’s family members had filed a missing complaint at the Nalbari police station. After thorough investigation and search operations, the police arrested two persons identified as Sanjay Deka and Sachin Baishya.

The two accused had admitted their involvement in Baishya’s murder. The deceased was killed near the banks of Pagladiya River and then buried underneath the sand.

Enquiry is still underway into the case as the police suspect more persons involved in the murder.

Tulukon Baishya was a tractor driver by profession and he was around 27 years old.