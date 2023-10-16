Assam: Nalbari Officials Seal Outlets Selling Fake Orunodoi Enrolment Forms

Authorities in Assam's Nalbari carried out a raid on Monday in which a major racket producing and selling fake enrolment forms for the state government's Orunodoi scheme.
As per initial reports, several outlets were shut down and sealed by the officials after they raided it following complaints of fake enrolment forms being produced and sold out of it.
According to the information received, several shops at Masjid Chowk in the Nalbari district of the state, were involved in producing and selling the fake enrolment forms.
All such outlets involved in the practice were today shut down by the authorities during the raids.
Meanwhile, during the operation, the officials seized laptops along with several fake Orunodoi enrolment forms.
Furthermore, the owners of the outlets that were found violating the norms and involving in the illegal practice, were summoned to appear before the investigating team at Nalbari Sadar Police Station.