Assam: Passenger Bus Collides With Stationary Truck In Nalbari; Several Injured

Sources said that the passenger bus collided with a stationary truck that was parked on the side of the highway.

The driver of the truck along with the handyman and several passengers sustained grievous injuries. Fortunately, no casualty was reported till the filing of this report

The front side of the bus was completely demolished in the accident, sources informed.

Following the incident, all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical accident.

Recently, a businesswoman and her driver were killed after their vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh. According to information, the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it swerving off a cliff, and falling into a 200-feet gorge.

The deceased businesswoman has been identified as Tapasya Thakur and her driver Bapon Sarkar. The mishap happened when Thakur along with her driver were en route Rongapara in Assam’s Sonitpur district from Bomdila.

It is also learned that the accident took place two days prior and the duo had been missing since then.