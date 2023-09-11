Assam: Several Injured as Bus Carrying 55 Passengers Falls Into Ditch

Several people were injured after a passenger bus fell into a deep ditch at Tihu under Assam’s Nalbari district on Monday morning.
According to information received, the bus carrying 55 passengers was en route Baihata Chariali from Cooch Behar when the driver suddenly lost control, swerving straight into the ditch on the side of the road.
A number of passengers were injured as a result, sources informed, adding that no casualty was not reported. Locals quickly sprang into action and rescued the passengers from the overturned bus.
Tihu police also reached the scene soon after and aided the villagers.
Earlier yesterday, a road accident claimed the lives of two people in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.
As per initial reports from the scene of the accident, a Toyota Innova car bearing registration number AS 01 JC 3076 collided head-on with an oncoming truck causing the accident.
The deceased and injured people belonged to the same family. Both were traveling in the Innova car which met with an accident.
Two of the family members were killed on the spot in the accident, it has been revealed, while the others sustained grave injuries and were rushed for immediate medical attention