‘BJP is Broker of Capitalists’ Akhil Gogoi

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are brokers of capitalists.

Gogoi made this statement while attending the second annual foundation day of the Raijor Dal at Ghoga in Nalbari district.

He said, “BJP, the broker of the corporate group, will at first empty our pockets and then give us Orunodoi.”

“BJP will rule the country for another 50 years if we continue to differentiate between Hindus and Muslims and fight over it. The party has made Muslims second class citizens in Assam and India,” he said.

He further said that there should one regional party.

“For the regional parties to unite, I am ready to make any sacrifice,” he added.

Meanwhile, he accused Congress for betraying them in the last Assembly elections.