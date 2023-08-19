Nalbari Police Detains SDO from Guwahati for Allegedly Cheating Fiancé

In a shocking incident, the Nalbari Police detained a Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) from Guwahati on Friday night after his fiancé lodged a complaint accusing him of cheating her.
The SDO has been identified as Samiran Das who was posted at Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department in Guwahati’s Hengrabari.
His fiancé living in Nalbari filed as complaint against him at Nalbari Sadar Police Station alleging that he cheated on her, sources informed.
As per the initial reports, the accused got engaged to the complainant when he was posted in Nalbari and eventually applied for legal court marriage. However, after applying for the court marriage, Samiran allegedly demanded a dowry of Rs. 1 crore from his fiancé, the victim alleged.
The victim then paid him Rs. 2 lakh as installment and slowly she noticed that he started ignoring her and later secretly got transfer from Nalbari to Guwahati. Following this, she filed a complaint at the Nalbari Sadar Police Station.
Based on the complaint filed, Nalbari Police apprehended him from Guwahati and will be produced before the court for custody.