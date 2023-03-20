Unidentified Body Found In Assam's Nalbari; Murder Suspected

The body of an unidentified person was recovered in Assam’s Nalbari district on Monday.

Sources said that the body was found concealed under a makeshift roof at Sonamati area of the district.

The body was first spotted by locals who immediately informed authorities.

Later, Nalbari police arrived at the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

The cause of the youth’s death is yet to be established, however, sources said that the possibility of murder is high. Further investigation is on.

Earlier yesterday, the body of a middle-aged man was found in Assam’s Darrang district.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Darrang’s Mangaldoi area where the body was found near National Highway No. 15 in Pipara Dokan.

The locals immediately informed the police after recovering the body.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjan, a resident of Bezpara.

It is yet to be known whether it was an accident or premeditated murder. It will be revealed after police investigation.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended one person, who was with him, for questioning.