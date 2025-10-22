Who Really Benefits? BJP’s Zubeen Garg Rally Sparks More Doubts Than Answers

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a rally in Nalbari under the slogan, “Moi O Zubeen Anuragi, Amio O Zubeen Anuragi” (“I am a fan of Zubeen too”), claiming to show solidarity with the late singer Zubeen Garg. But the demonstration drew sharp condemnation from Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal leadership, and the Sibsagar MLA, who denounced it as a thinly veiled political exercise rather than a genuine call for justice.

Addressing the media, Akhil Gogoi said the BJP had delivered a “final insult” to Zubeen Garg. He emphasized that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is ultimately responsible for the state’s handling of the case, must resign for real justice to be served. “Until Himanta Biswa Sarma steps down, Zubeen Garg will not get justice,” Gogoi asserted.

According to reports, 3,000–4,000 people participated in the Nalbari rally, though BJP sources inflated the figure to over a lakh. Gogoi noted that the crowd’s attention seemed diverted from the grief and justice Zubeen’s family and fans seek, instead focusing on the BJP’s political messaging.

Akhil Gogoi also criticized the administration of the Northeast India Festival in Singapore, overseen by Union Minister Pabitra Margherita. He pointed out that while Zubeen Garg performed at the festival, he was neither designated as a state guest nor provided proper security. Gogoi argued that such negligence contributed to the singer’s mysterious death. He further condemned BJP leaders—including Margherita—for turning the tragedy into a street protest spectacle, raising serious questions about accountability and political intent. Gogoi also stated that the main demand for justice should be the arrest of Pabitra Margherita, as he is responsible.

The rally featured the participation of BJP State President Dilip Saikia, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, and State Ministers Jayanta Mallabaruah and Chandra Mohan Patowary.

In response, Margherita claimed that the government had fulfilled all responsibilities, including jailing accused individuals, and insisted Zubeen Garg’s case should not be politicized.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita has demanded that justice in Zubeen Garg’s case be expedited through a first-track trial and urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit a strong charge sheet promptly. He emphasized that the singer’s mysterious death should not be politicized and called for a focused legal process to ensure accountability.

Ultimately, what should have been a solemn call for justice has instead been overshadowed by political theatrics. For the people of Assam, the question remains: will justice for Zubeen Garg be delivered, or will his legacy continue to be exploited for political gain?

