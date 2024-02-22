National Board for Wildlife Approves Five Mega Projects for Assam

In a significant leap towards wildlife conservation, the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), the apex body in India for all wildlife-related matters, has approved five mega projects for Assam.
This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on platform 'X' earlier on Thursday.
The projects that have been approved by the NBWL include:
1. Elevated Corridor near Kaziranga National Park
2. Guwahati Ring Road project including the Narengi - Kurua Bridge.
3. Deepor Beel Railway Elevated Corridor (13.31 Ha)
4. Deepor Beel Elevated Railway corridor (0.3 Ha)
5. Chapaguri to Amteka Assam Mala project Road up to the Bhutan border
These projects are slated to elevate wildlife conservation efforts and boost connectivity across the state.
CM Sarma extended his gratitude to the Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav for the big development.
"I extend my deep personal gratitude to Sri @byadavbjp Hon. Minister for Forest and Environment for this huge development. #assam is on the rise," CM Sarma wrote on Twitter.
Notably, a 35 km long elevated corridor will come up at the National Highway (NH)-37 stretch of Kaziranga National Park from Jakhalabandha to Bokakhat.
The Guwahati Ring Road project which includes the construction of the Narengi-Kurua Bridge aims at enhancing connectivity in Guwahati and it surrounding areas.
The Chapaguri to Amteka Assam Mala Project Road aims to improve road connectivity up to the Bhutan border. THe project is expected to facilitate trade and transportation between Assam and Bhutan.