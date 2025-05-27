National-Level Arm Wrestler Dies by Suicide in Assam's Sivasagar

A national-level arm wrestler from Disangmukh in Assam’s Sivasagar district allegedly died by suicide, sources said.

The deceased wrestler has been identified as Jimmy Das. She reportedly consumed a poisonous substance late on Monday night. Although she was rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), she passed away before receiving medical treatment.

According to Jimmy’s parents, the suicide was allegedly driven by a romantic issue.

It is worth mentioning that last year Jimmy was attacked and molested by a group of miscreants, which had drawn public attention.