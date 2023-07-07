"NDA Will Win Over 400 Seats In 2024 LS Polls": Assam Dy Speaker

Expressing confidence for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin, on Thursday said that the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 seats in the polls under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said that the saffron party was on course to winning a third, straight term at the Centre.
“The BJP-led NDA, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will win more than 400 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. People want development and they trust the leadership of Prime Minster Narendra Modi to deliver the goods,” he asserted.
Dr Momin also reacted to the political developments in Maharashtra saying that “the developments will add more strength to the NDA ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Notably, in Maharashtra, Aji Pawar split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in the state with 8 fellow rebel MLAs. It is a big setback for the Uddav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena as well as Sharad Pawar.
Earlier yesterday, the BJP held a meeting in Guwahati to lay out its roadmap and a chart a plan of action focusing on the Northeast and eastern states -- West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura and Assam, apart from Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.
The meeting was attended by BJP national general secretary BL Santosh, state unit presidents, state in-charges and other top office-bearers and leaders.