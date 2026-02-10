NEATEHUB, ASRLM Sign Pact to Incubate 250 Rural Enterprises in Assam

The North East Agriculture Technology Entrepreneurs Hub (NEATEHUB), an incubation centre of Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat, has signed an agreement with the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) to implement Phase II of a three-year incubation project aimed at strengthening rural enterprises across Assam.

Advertisment

Under the agreement, NEATEHUB will incubate up to 250 rural enterprises across the state, with a focus on promoting entrepreneurship, innovation and sustainable livelihoods in rural areas.

The agreement was formally signed by Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi, IAS, State Mission Director, ASRLM, and Bidyut Bikash Rajkonwar, CEO (In-Charge) and COO, Innovation and Agri-Entrepreneurship Programme (RKVY-RAFTAAR), NEATEHUB, in the presence of senior officials and academicians.

Among those present at the signing ceremony were Dr Bidyut C Deka, Vice Chancellor, Assam Agricultural University; Dr Himadri Koch, COO (Programmes), ASRLM; Ajit Narzary, State Programme Manager (Finance & Accounts); and Indrajit Das, State Programme Manager (Enterprise Promotion).

Representatives from ASRLM, including Jnandeep Saikia and Puja Chetia, and NEATEHUB representatives Partha Borthakur and Prajwalita Neog also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, Kuntal Moni Sarmah Bordoloi said the collaboration marks a significant step towards strengthening the rural entrepreneurship ecosystem in Assam. He stated that Phase II of the programme will focus on scaling viable rural enterprises, improving market access, enhancing managerial capabilities, and creating sustainable income opportunities for rural entrepreneurs.

He further emphasised that partnerships with institutions such as NEATEHUB and Assam Agricultural University, as advanced incubation centres, are crucial for transforming grassroots innovation into successful enterprises.

Officials from NEATEHUB highlighted that the incubation programme will offer structured mentorship, business development support, access to professional networks, credit facilitation and continuous handholding, ensuring long-term sustainability and growth of rural enterprises.