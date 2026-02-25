Nehru Statue Uprooted with Excavator in Cachar, Congress Warns of Agitation

The alleged demolition of a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Assam’s Cachar district has triggered sharp political reactions, with opposition leaders demanding immediate arrests and a thorough investigation.

The incident reportedly took place late on the night of February 23 at Pailapool Chowrangi in the Lakhipur area, where the statue of India’s first Prime Minister had stood for several years. Residents woke up to find the structure brought down.

Leaders of the Indian National Congress’s Lakhipur Mandal unit alleged that the statue was not damaged accidentally but deliberately uprooted. According to them, CCTV cameras installed in the market area under the supervision of the Pailapool Merchant Association captured footage of the statue being pulled down using an excavator while most residents were asleep.

Party leaders claimed the visuals clearly show that heavy machinery was used, indicating a planned act rather than spontaneous vandalism. On Tuesday, Congress members lodged a formal complaint at Lakhipur Police Station, urging the authorities to identify and arrest those responsible at the earliest.

Former district Congress president Pradip Kumar Dey told reporters that the act was carried out with clear intent. He maintained that the entire sequence of events had been captured on surveillance cameras and pressed the police to act swiftly. They also warned that if no arrests are made within two days, the Lakhipur Congress unit will launch a major agitation in protest.

The demolition has led to widespread speculation about possible political motives. While some residents suspect a larger agenda behind the act, others have described it as a worrying sign of growing intolerance toward historical figures.

Sushmita Dev, Rajya Sabha MP and leader of the All India Trinamool Congress, wrote to Cachar District Commissioner Ayush Garg, IAS, demanding an immediate police enquiry and prosecution of those involved.

In her letter dated February 25, Dev described the incident as a “national shame” and said the alleged dismantling of the statue using heavy machinery was a serious matter. She emphasised that destruction of public property is a criminal offence and warned that simply reinstalling the statue without fixing accountability would set a dangerous precedent.

The MP urged the district administration to follow due legal process, identify the culprits through proper investigation, and ensure strict action under the law. She also demanded that the statue be reinstalled at the same location without delay and at the cost of the administration. She stressed that such incidents must be prevented at any cost to preserve communal harmony and democratic values.

