NE's First Citizenship Granted Under CAA; AASU Lashes Out at Assam CM

He further criticized the handling of the CAA movement, asserting, “The killers of the five martyrs should be punished. We do not accept the CAA, and it has been unfairly imposed on us. We will continue to wage a democratic movement against it. Assam's identity must be preserved, and the Assam Accord's implementation should be effective. We also demand the implementation of the Biplab Sharma Committee report and proper identification of Bangladeshis and clerics in Assam.”