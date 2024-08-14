NE's First Citizenship Granted Under CAA; AASU Lashes Out at Assam CM

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has launched a scathing critique of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his handling of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and related issues. The criticism comes as Dulon Das, a Hindu man from Bangladesh, becomes the first resident in the northeastern region to obtain citizenship under the CAA.
Das, who has been residing in Assam since June 5, 1988, has achieved a milestone by becoming the first person in the northeastern region to obtain citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019.
AASU leaders have accused Sarma of evading responsibility and mismanaging the CAA.
AASU General Secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah stated, “The Chief Minister is responsible for the deaths of the five martyrs. By endorsing the CAA, he has betrayed the people of Assam and now appears to be merely a spokesperson for Riniki Bhuyan. His recent actions suggest a loss of mental stability, and he may require psychiatric intervention.”
AASU President Utpal Sarma joined the criticism, describing the Assam Chief Minister as “the brand ambassador of fraud.”
Sarma said, “CM Sarma has failed to account for the five martyrs and has essentially cheated them. The celebration of a 'Cheating Day' is not surprising given the current state of affairs. Sarma’s failure in his role as minister for the Assam Accord’s implementation and his neglect of the core issues surrounding the CAA are evident.”
AASU Chief Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya also condemned Sarma’s statements, calling them an insult to the people of Assam.
“There has been no progress in implementing the Assam Accord. The Assam government has capitulated to Delhi over the imposition of the CAA, a law that does not apply to other northeastern states. The CAA affects 27 districts of Assam unnecessarily, and only a few have been granted citizenship. They should be settled in other states like Gujarat,” Bhattacharjya said.
He further criticized the handling of the CAA movement, asserting, “The killers of the five martyrs should be punished. We do not accept the CAA, and it has been unfairly imposed on us. We will continue to wage a democratic movement against it. Assam's identity must be preserved, and the Assam Accord's implementation should be effective. We also demand the implementation of the Biplab Sharma Committee report and proper identification of Bangladeshis and clerics in Assam.”
The individual, identified as Dulon Das (50), was formerly a resident of Borogram in Bangladesh's Sylhet district. On Tuesday, he received notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs confirming that his application, submitted on April 1, 2022, had been approved under Section 6B of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1955.
“The CAA of 2019 grants citizenship with retrospective effect, making individuals Indian citizens from the date of their entry into India. It also nullifies any legal proceedings related to illegal migration or citizenship,” said Silchar-based lawyer Dharmananda Deb.
Das, who moved to India over 35 years ago, married a local Assam resident and now resides in Silchar with his two sons. His documentation includes a land deed from Bangladesh, where his father purchased 27,007 square feet of land in 1986 for Taka 8,000.
According to Deb, “He has a landed property in Silchar, and since his citizenship is granted from the day he entered India, his driving license, permanent account number, Aadhaar card, and voter registration will remain valid.”
Das’s two siblings, who also relocated to India, are in the process of applying for citizenship under the CAA. None of their family members remain in Bangladesh.