New Year Begins with Faith in Assam as Devotees Throng Temples, Namghars

Assam welcomed the New Year on a deeply spiritual note as thousands of devotees thronged temples, satras and namghars across the state on January 1, seeking divine blessings for peace, prosperity and well-being in 2026.

From the sacred birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva at Batadrava Than to historic shrines in Sivasagar, Golaghat, Parbatjhora, Teok and Abhayapuri, the first morning of the New Year witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees from all walks of life.

At Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Jagat Guru Srimanta Sankardeva, large numbers of visitors arrived from early morning hours. Amid the gentle rays of the rising sun, devotees offered prayers at the Kirtanghar, Padashila and Daul Mandir, seeking blessings at the Guru’s holy feet for personal happiness and collective harmony for Assam. The serene atmosphere reflected renewed hope, fresh aspirations and a resolve to step into 2026 with positivity.

A similar devotional ambience prevailed at the Maa Mahamaya Temple in Parbatjhora, where devotees gathered from dawn to offer puja and aradhana, praying for a smooth and prosperous year ahead. While celebrations marked the arrival of the New Year, many chose to begin the year by bowing before the divine, seeking blessings from the unseen.

In Sivasagar, the historic Shiva dol witnessed massive footfall as families and devotees offered prayers, lighting lamps and bowing their heads before Lord Shiva. The centuries-old shrine echoed with chants as people expressed hopes for a year filled with peace, happiness and good health.

The spiritual fervour continued at Teok’s historic Dhekia Khowa Bor Namghar, where devotees arrived early in the morning carrying lamps and offerings. With folded hands, they sought refuge at the holy feet of the Almighty, praying not only for their families but also for the welfare of society at large.

In Golaghat, the revered Sri Sri Athkheliya Namghar saw a steady flow of devotees from as early as 5 am. From children to elderly devotees, people offered earthen lamps, incense and traditional offerings, seeking blessings for the well-being of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, in Abhayapuri, devotees gathered at the historic Ganesh Temple at Lalmati Duramari, offering prayers and seeking divine blessings so that the New Year brings harmony and prosperity to all.

Across Assam, the first day of the New Year unfolded as a collective expression of faith, hope and spiritual continuity. As devotees bowed before deities and saints, the state stepped into 2026 with prayers for peace, unity and a brighter future. In a world racing against time, Assam chose to pause, fold its hands in humility, and begin the year by seeking blessings not just for oneself, but for the greater good of all.