Next Biennial Session of Asam Sahitya Sabha to be Held in Pathsala

The next biennial session of Asam Sahitya Sabha will be held in Pathsala.

Meanwhile, the annual mid-term session will be held in Morigaon district’s Barokuzia.

This was announced by the Sahitya Sabha authorities on Wednesday.

The LXXVI session of Asom Sahitya Sabha, the oldest and most revered literary body of Assam and Assamese language which commenced from January 31 is underway at Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district.

The five-day-long literary extravaganza is being held at Bor Khamti Pathar in Narayanpur on Narayanpur-Bihpuria road which has been ceremoniously named as Mani-Kanchan Kshetra.

According to the reception committee of the Narayanpur session of Asom Sahitya Sabha preparations are finalized with a budget of Rs. 6.69 crores. The state government, under its area development fund has provided Rs. 10 crores for the overall completion of the session in Narayanpur with works for construction of roads to the main venue, water supply, electricity connection etc.