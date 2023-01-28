Guwahati: NF Railway Issues Eviction Notice to Encroachers in Uzanbazar

The Northeast Frontier Railway has issued a notice to the people who have encroached the railway land at Uzanbazar in Guwahati. The notice issued by NF Railway stated that the railway land encroached by the people should be vacated in or before February 9.

The notice further stated, “People living in the railway land should be vacated by February 9 and further requested to carry the message to other encroachers at the subject locality to do the same.”

The encroachers who have encroached the railway land for years are now in dilemma as to where they will be shifted. Thousands of people are encroaching the railway land in Uzanbazar for years.