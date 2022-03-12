NF Railway to Introduce 2 Holi Special Trains

The NF Railway (NFR) has decided to introduce two festive special trains and extend one of its train services.

The holi special train will run between Howrah-New Jalpaiguri- Howrah & Anand Vihar-Jogbani-Anand Vihar.

Holi Special Train No. 02307, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri will depart on Wednesday, 16th March, 2022 at 23:55 hours from Howrah to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours the next day, a NFR statement said.

In return direction, Train No. 02308 will start its journey on 17th March, 2022, Thursday from New Jalpaiguri station at 12:50 hours to reach its destination at Howrah at 23:05 hours.

Holi Special Train No. 04064 will depart from Anand Vihar on the 12th & 19th of March, 2022 (Saturday), at 15:30 hours to reach its destination at Jogbani, at 22:30 hours.

During its return journey Train No. 04063 will depart from Jogbani at 01:20 hours on 14th & 21st of March, 2022 (Monday), to arrive at its destination at 11:10 hours at Anand Vihar.

The composition of these Holi special trains will be 02 nos. of AC- 3 tier coaches, 10 nos. of sleeper coaches and 06 nos. of general coaches along with 02 nos. of luggage cum brake vans, the statement reads.

Simultaneously, it has been decided to extend the services of another festive special train Rani Kamalapati- Agartala- Rani Kamalapati to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Journey of Train No. 01665 has been extended upto 30th of June, 2022 and that of Train no. 01666 has been extended up to 3rd July, 2022 for the benefit of travelling commuters.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available on the IRCTC website and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of N.F. Railway. Passengers are requested to see these details before undertaking their journey.

