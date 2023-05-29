NHM Assam Targets to Notify, Treat over 60,000 TB Cases in 2023

It is noteworthy that in comparison to 38,097 notified TB patients in the year 2021, the State has been able to achieve 47,984 TB cases notified and treated in 2022. In 2023 the State is targeting to notify and treat more than 60,000 TB cases. It is also an appeal to all the people to come forward and avail the diagnosis and treatment facilities regarding TB which are available at all levels of health institutions in the State.