NHM Assam Targets to Notify, Treat over 60,000 TB Cases in 2023

As envisaged by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi towards achieving a Tuberculosis (TB) Mukt Bharat by 2025, National Health Mission, Assam is proactively striving towards a TB Free Assam through various initiatives. Special measures have been taken by NHM Assam for increasing TB notification from primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions in the State.
It is noteworthy that in comparison to 38,097 notified TB patients in the year 2021, the State has been able to achieve 47,984 TB cases notified and treated in 2022. In 2023 the State is targeting to notify and treat more than 60,000 TB cases. It is also an appeal to all the people to come forward and avail the diagnosis and treatment facilities regarding TB which are available at all levels of health institutions in the State.
On Monday, NHM Assam in a statement has informed that the first point of contact for diagnosis and treatment at the community level are the Community Health Officers (CHOs) who has been sensitized through trainings in all the Health & Wellness Centres (HWCs) to provide all TB services (diagnosis, detection and treatment).
“State-of-the-art diagnostic tools for TB diagnosis namely TrueNat/ Cartridge based nucleic acid amplification test (CBNAAT) is now available in all the district hospitals and adding on to that, even in most of the block level health facilities of the State. Intermediate Reference Laboratory (IRL) has been actively operationalized in Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for most of the latest diagnostic methods of TB detection free of cost. Through this centre advanced TB cases can detected and proper management through medicines can be done,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, a Zonal Task Force (ZTF) meeting of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) for medical colleges in the North East Region was held on Monday. M. S. Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director of NHM Assam attended the meeting as the chief guest.
Dr. Priya highlighted the role of primary, secondary and tertiary care health institutions for TB notification. She further emphasized that not only for increasing TB case notification but also implementing TB Preventative Therapy (TPT) extensively towards a TB Free Assam.